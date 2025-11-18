Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Trims Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,145 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.07% of Kimberly-Clark worth $29,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 989.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMB opened at $103.66 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.22 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.42.

Kimberly-Clark ( NASDAQ:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 184.87% and a net margin of 12.87%.The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. They set a “hold (c+)” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.91.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

