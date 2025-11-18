Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Upgraded by Northland Capmk to Strong-Buy Rating

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northland Capmk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Astera Labs from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.82.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALAB

Astera Labs Price Performance

ALAB opened at $141.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.85. Astera Labs has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $262.90.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Astera Labs had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $230.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 103.9% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.42, for a total transaction of $4,014,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 97,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,369,365.42. This represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $1,921,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 151,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,126,267.68. This represents a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,500 shares of company stock worth $39,531,460. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,743,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,918 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 114.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,401,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478,741 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 153.3% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,652,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,065,000 after purchasing an additional 195,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,560,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,087,000 after purchasing an additional 179,638 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.