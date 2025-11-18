Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,315 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.05% of Williams Companies worth $40,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 104.8% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.21.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $59.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.58 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.09%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $242,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 302,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,319,101.85. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

