EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Stock Position Decreased by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Northcoast Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $692.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,130.80. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $611.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $662.41 and a 200-day moving average of $583.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $320.89 and a twelve month high of $778.64.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.57. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.80 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.02%.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

