Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 22,685 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,685 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.07% of Quanta Services worth $39,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 22.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 59,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after buying an additional 15,720 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $426.70 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $469.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.23. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $500.00 target price on Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Argus set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $517.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.19, for a total value of $1,808,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,209.67. This represents a 24.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.81, for a total transaction of $6,213,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 34,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,344,730.75. This represents a 28.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,002 shares of company stock worth $14,295,857. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

