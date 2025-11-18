Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Trims Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.08% of Verisk Analytics worth $34,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,733,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,980,251,000 after purchasing an additional 239,483 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,235,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,067,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,900,000 after buying an additional 33,213 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,251,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,958,000 after buying an additional 596,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $508,611,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK opened at $219.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.85 and its 200 day moving average is $274.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.99 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 425.42%. The business had revenue of $768.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 27.44%.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total value of $72,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,748.95. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Hendrick purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $216.14 per share, for a total transaction of $108,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,536 shares in the company, valued at $548,131.04. This trade represents a 24.56% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,450 shares of company stock worth $314,663 and sold 6,020 shares worth $1,585,385. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $262.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.14.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

