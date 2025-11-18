Westover Capital Advisors LLC Invests $8.44 Million in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF $VRP

Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 345,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,438,000. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises about 1.7% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $241,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

