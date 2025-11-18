Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $745,000 Stock Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Westover Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,529 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,028,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,303,186,000 after acquiring an additional 893,428 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,581,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,482,000 after purchasing an additional 706,181 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,013,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,641,000 after purchasing an additional 112,736 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $370,543,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,664,000 after purchasing an additional 333,428 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO opened at $124.26 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.58 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.14.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $122,637,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,526,000 shares in the company, valued at $606,619,780. This trade represents a 16.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

