Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 30,838 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 383,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,838 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.10% of Ingersoll Rand worth $31,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 150.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 136.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.90.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $73.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 7.31%.The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.