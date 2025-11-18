Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF is Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,124 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF worth $10,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF stock opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $45.26.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

