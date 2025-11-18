Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 15,168 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,168 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.08% of ONEOK worth $42,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 2,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $42,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,200. This trade represents a 13.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.27.

ONEOK Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of OKE stock opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.34 and its 200 day moving average is $76.47.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 15.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.74%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

