Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 64.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Medpace by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 223.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 5,075.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEDP. Robert W. Baird set a $613.00 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.18.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 36,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.90, for a total value of $17,225,676.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 925,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,587,744.10. This represents a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 15,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.85, for a total value of $9,120,485.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 13,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,455.55. This trade represents a 53.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,989 shares of company stock valued at $79,975,245. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

MEDP opened at $585.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $541.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.05 and a 52 week high of $625.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.36. Medpace had a return on equity of 91.88% and a net margin of 18.36%.The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

About Medpace

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

