Westover Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,239 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 27.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $301,804,000 after acquiring an additional 282,050 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,494,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,920,000 after buying an additional 105,875 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 718.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.7% in the first quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 75,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.47.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director W Benjamin Moreland bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,041,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,216.32. The trade was a 102.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.1%

LNG opened at $215.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.62. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.36. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.70 and a 52 week high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.