iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Position Lessened by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $120.07 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $126.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.33.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

