Vise Technologies Inc. Buys Shares of 7,125 CNO Financial Group, Inc. $CNO

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 637.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO stock opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.54. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 16.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Insider Activity

In other CNO Financial Group news, CIO Eric R. Johnson sold 48,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $2,006,944.60. Following the sale, the executive owned 671,542 shares in the company, valued at $27,694,392.08. This trade represents a 6.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

