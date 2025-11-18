Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Stock Position Reduced by Oberndorf William E

Oberndorf William E lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,119 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for about 11.8% of Oberndorf William E’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oberndorf William E’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $1,005,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,132,850.92. This trade represents a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total transaction of $1,839,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,151.50. This trade represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.28.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $277.59 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.54 and a 1 year high of $310.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.30. The company has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.64). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.The company had revenue of $789.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

