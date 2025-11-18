Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JGRO. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JGRO opened at $91.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.00. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.33 and a 12 month high of $97.91.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

