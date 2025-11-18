Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $279,000 in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 80.0% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF stock opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.27.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 7.93%.The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares set a $64.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

