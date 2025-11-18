Operose Advisors LLC Purchases 13,981 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Operose Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9%

IJH stock opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $96.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

