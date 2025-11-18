Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,514,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,487 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 307.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,795,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,637 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $74,121,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,090.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,678,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3%

AVEM stock opened at $76.60 on Tuesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.52 and a 12 month high of $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.93.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

