Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $19.77 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,786 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of VICI Properties worth $19,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 489.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 171.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 55.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.69.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.7%

VICI opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $34.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 70.18%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.