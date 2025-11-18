LSV Asset Management Sells 112,986 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,188,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,986 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.46% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $115,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.68 and a 200 day moving average of $56.43.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.27%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

