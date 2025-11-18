Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,480 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,132,000 after buying an additional 4,988,044 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,255 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,754,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 443.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.9%

United Parcel Service stock opened at $94.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 101.39%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

