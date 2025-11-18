CrowdStrike $CRWD Stake Raised by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.98, for a total value of $1,152,330.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,815,405.86. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 6,975 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.89, for a total transaction of $3,835,482.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,108,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,213,210.98. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $529.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $298.00 and a 52 week high of $566.90. The firm has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.19, a P/E/G ratio of 126.32 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.00.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

