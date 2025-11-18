Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF $ICLO

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the first quarter worth $297,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF stock opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Profile

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

