Westpac Banking Corp Has $391,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,278 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 113.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 68.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $209.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.43 and a twelve month high of $258.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Republic Services from $257.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $256.00 target price on Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price target on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This represents a 64.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

