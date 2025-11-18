GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,140,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,894,000 after buying an additional 1,711,963 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth about $77,058,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,819,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,822,000 after acquiring an additional 507,101 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 988,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,790,000 after acquiring an additional 475,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,111,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,121,000 after acquiring an additional 409,636 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $93.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.10.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $70.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.94%.The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. Analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

