Westpac Banking Corp Sells 888 Shares of SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,666,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,886,844,000 after buying an additional 268,018 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in SBA Communications by 15.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,485,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,866,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 40.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,973,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,314,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,541 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 7.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,996,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,310,000 after purchasing an additional 135,682 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SBA Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC opened at $195.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.08 and a 200 day moving average of $215.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. SBA Communications Corporation has a 52-week low of $185.45 and a 52-week high of $245.16.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $732.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.65 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 31.19%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Raymond James Financial set a $265.00 target price on SBA Communications and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $249.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $235.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $237.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.06.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

