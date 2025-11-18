Westpac Banking Corp Trims Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,612 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,984,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,012,534,000 after purchasing an additional 493,960 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,035,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $544,475,000 after buying an additional 739,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,982,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,563,000 after buying an additional 208,261 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,177,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,245,000 after acquiring an additional 84,530 shares during the period. Finally, M&G PLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 256.5% during the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,072,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,090,000 after acquiring an additional 771,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary M. Pfeiffer sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $270,316.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,214.40. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.13, for a total transaction of $42,705.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,170,951.21. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,147 shares of company stock worth $6,004,376. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DGX. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.31.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $186.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $148.70 and a 52-week high of $197.55.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.09. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

