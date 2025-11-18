Westpac Banking Corp Has $179,000 Stake in Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,719 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Hologic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. First American Bank boosted its position in Hologic by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Hologic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho cut shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.77.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $9,265,835.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,234,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,682,769.28. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $540,864.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,841.52. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX stock opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.90. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $80.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

