Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,732 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF $FTSL

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 723,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 92,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 86,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 44,893 shares during the period.

FTSL opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.92. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $46.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

