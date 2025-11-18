Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF $ARKW

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKW. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $149.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.93. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.62 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00.

About ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

