Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF $XSMO

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SFI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 27,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,278,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,936,000 after buying an additional 103,022 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSMO opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $53.89 and a 52 week high of $74.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average of $69.74.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

