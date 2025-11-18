Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 9,398 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 520,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $76.11 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $48.83 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.14.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

