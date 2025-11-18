Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 25,835 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,835 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 100.3% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.