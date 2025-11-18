Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 431.5% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 97.9% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $86.28 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.87.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

