Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys 41,067 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,067 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 102,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 151,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 78,830 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 382,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after acquiring an additional 158,701 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.57.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

