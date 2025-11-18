Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 356.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,245,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,763 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,027,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,666,000 after acquiring an additional 70,170 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,024,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,364,000 after purchasing an additional 247,269 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,038,000 after purchasing an additional 65,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,116,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,885,000 after purchasing an additional 23,082 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $102.84 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $103.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.94.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

