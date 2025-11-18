Senvest Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Rein Therapeutics Inc. $RNTX

Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Rein Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 230,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Senvest Management LLC owned 1.00% of Rein Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rein Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $716,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Rein Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rein Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Rein Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rein Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $43,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $6.00 price objective on Rein Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rein Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Rein Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Rein Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp acquired 178,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $247,964.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $695,000. This trade represents a 55.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 306,050 shares of company stock valued at $423,460. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rein Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RNTX opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.15. Rein Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47.

Rein Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rein Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Rein Therapeutics Profile

Rein Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead product candidate, ALRN-6924, which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

Featured Stories

