Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $27.55 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,511 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up about 2.7% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $27,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 246.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $273.56 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $180.65 and a one year high of $288.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.