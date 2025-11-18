Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.04 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 88.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 220,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,078,000 after buying an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,671,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,041,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM opened at $243.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $168.49 and a one year high of $240.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

