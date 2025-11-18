Madrona Venture Group LLC Makes New Investment in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. $DNA

Madrona Venture Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Ginkgo Bioworks makes up approximately 3.8% of Madrona Venture Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Madrona Venture Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ginkgo Bioworks as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DNA. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 43.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 667.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.00.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Steven P. Coen sold 5,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $84,135.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,545. This represents a 50.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

DNA opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.21). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a negative net margin of 188.00%.The company had revenue of $38.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. Ginkgo Bioworks has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

