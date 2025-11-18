Senvest Management LLC Has $5.65 Million Stock Position in Cerus Corporation $CERS

Senvest Management LLC cut its holdings in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,005,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC owned 2.09% of Cerus worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CERS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,222,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 344,395 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 38.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 733,683 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cerus by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,320,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 151,309 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,774,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 107,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 291.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Cerus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. Cerus Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $293.89 million, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.77%. Cerus has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerus Corporation will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

