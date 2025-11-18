Senvest Management LLC Has $35.63 Million Stock Position in nLight $LASR

Senvest Management LLC cut its position in nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784,036 shares during the period. nLight accounts for about 1.2% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Senvest Management LLC owned 3.66% of nLight worth $35,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LASR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in nLight by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of nLight by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nLight by 162.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of nLight by 6.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in nLight by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 12,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $443,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,010.08. This represents a 10.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 3,588 shares of nLight stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $106,671.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 265,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,877.14. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 335,020 shares of company stock worth $9,703,428 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

LASR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded nLight from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of nLight in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of nLight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of nLight from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of nLight in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. nLight has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 2.48.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

