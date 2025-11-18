Synergy Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,245 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Synergy Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 5.8% of Synergy Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Synergy Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,562.5% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG opened at $104.01 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $109.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.07 and its 200 day moving average is $98.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

