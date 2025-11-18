Senvest Management LLC Has $109.62 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,056,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579,600 shares during the period. Pinterest accounts for 3.7% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.45% of Pinterest worth $109,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 49,204 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 101.2% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 108,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 54,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Pinterest by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 45,402 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pinterest by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pinterest from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.95. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $40.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $665.93 million during the quarter. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 48.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $795,311.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 312,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,906.70. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $3,558,613.38. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 714,283 shares of company stock valued at $24,869,450. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

