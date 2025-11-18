Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation $VAC Stock Holdings Increased by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,816,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,937 shares during the quarter. Marriott Vacations Worldwide comprises about 4.4% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned about 5.25% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $131,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,629.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 146,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after buying an additional 138,306 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $788,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $87.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC stock opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.33 and its 200 day moving average is $70.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.12 and a 52-week high of $99.42.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 3.44%.The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 70.85%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.