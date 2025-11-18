Kolibri Global Energy Inc. $KGEI Stock Position Decreased by Truffle Hound Capital LLC

Truffle Hound Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,220 shares during the quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Kolibri Global Energy worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kolibri Global Energy during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy by 1,738.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 431,395 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kolibri Global Energy by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 289,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $146.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82.

Kolibri Global Energy ( NASDAQ:KGEI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 29.74%.The company had revenue of $15.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kolibri Global Energy Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KGEI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered Kolibri Global Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kolibri Global Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

