Senvest Management LLC Sells 470,906 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. $VRNT

Senvest Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 470,906 shares during the quarter. Verint Systems makes up about 0.7% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Verint Systems worth $21,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,819,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,576,000 after acquiring an additional 55,918 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,468,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,557,000 after buying an additional 718,000 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,175,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,826,000 after buying an additional 1,299,085 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 6.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after acquiring an additional 93,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

VRNT stock opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $165.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.87%.Verint Systems’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

