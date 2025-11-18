Senvest Management LLC Buys 171,645 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,645 shares during the period. EPAM Systems accounts for approximately 2.6% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned about 0.80% of EPAM Systems worth $78,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,985,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,235,118,000 after acquiring an additional 20,921 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 37.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,569,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,674,000 after purchasing an additional 965,089 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,270,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $383,267,000 after purchasing an additional 89,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,752,000 after purchasing an additional 15,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,869,000 after buying an additional 145,411 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of EPAM Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.81.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE EPAM opened at $178.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.30. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.15 and a fifty-two week high of $269.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.360-11.440 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,124 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,943.20. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.29, for a total value of $107,574.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,668.80. This trade represents a 18.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 4,611 shares of company stock worth $789,132 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.